Death Of Veritas University Student: MARF Calls For Autopsy, Tasks Police On Transparency

As controversy continues to trail the death of a 100-level computer science student of Veritas University Abuja, Joshua Èjuojo Daniel-Ejigbo, Men Against Rape Foundation has called on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command to be diligent and transparent in investigating the cause of death.

While Veritas University management claim that Daniel-Ejigbo slumped while exercising at the gymnasium, his family alleged foul play, claiming there are knife wounds on his body.

In an electronic statement made by the Executive Director of Men Against Rape Foundation (MARF), Lemmy Ughegbe, he said a well conducted autopsy will help resolve the controversy, urging the police to be professional in handling this case.

Ughegbe said they will closely monitor the FCT Police Command to ensure that they do not drop the ball on the investigation and the autopsy is conducted in line with best practices in order to resolve the dispute.

The statement reads:

As an organisation, we are concerned about the controversy that has greeted the death of Joshua Èjuojo Daniel-Ejigbo, a 100-level computer science student of Veritas University who reportedly died last Tuesday on campus. While the school management claims that the student slumped while exercising at the gymnasium on campus, his family believed he was stabbed to death, alleging knife stab wounds on his body.

We are convinced that a well conducted autopsy will resolve the cause of death. We therefore urge the FCT Police Command to be professional, diligent and transparent during this procedure. The Police must carry both sides along during this procedure.

We will also closely observe the procedure and ensure that should the police drop the ball, we will not hesitate to call them out.

We, therefore, use this medium to urge the bereaved family to engage their own private pathologist to observe the procedure, which will be conducted by the police appointed pathologist and make their own observation. The school too may wish to do same, being at this time, an interested party.

We are convinced that this will help to either confirm or dispel any suspicion of foul play and enable the family know the next cause of action to take.

No parent should suffer the unfortunate loss of a child even by natural causes. It is even worse when the cause of death has become suspicious. It is not a space any parent should be in. We therefore send our heartfelt condolences to Daniel-Ejigbo’s parents and pray that God comforts them.”