Court Jails Woman For Currency Racketeering In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, convicted and sentenced Adeyinka Gbadamosi to six months imprisonment for currency racketeering.

Gbadamosi was arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on a one-count charge bordering on currency  racketeering.

The count reads: “That you, Adeyinka Bilikis Gbadamosi, on the 27th of April, 2024 in  Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, engaged in hawking the total sum of N897,900 (Eight Hundred and Ninety Seven Thousand, Nine Hundred Naira) in N200 Naira note denomination, with serial numbers 688101 and N500 Naira note denomination, with serial numbers 315501 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(4) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2007.”

She pleaded “guilty” to the charge when it was read to her.

Following her guilty plea, prosecution counsel, C.C. Okezie called on Olagunju Abdul Malik, an operative of the EFCC, to review the facts of the case.

Abdulmalik told the court that the defendant was arrested on April 27, 2024, while hawking Naira notes at 10 Degree Event Centre, Billings Way, Ikeja, Lagos, following credible intelligence from the Commission.

According to him, ₦897,900 was recovered from her at the point of arrest.

“Upon her arrest by operatives, she was duly cautioned and she volunteered her statements.

“In her statement, she confessed she was into currency racketeering and hawking of Naira notes,” he said.

Okezie, after that, sought to tender, in evidence, the defendant’s extrajudicial statements and the money recovered from her.

Justice Aneke admitted them and marked them as exhibits, convicted the defendant.

Counsel to the convict A.A. Olawipo, prayed the court for a non-custodial sentence or fine option.

Justice Aneke sentenced the convict to six months imprisonment, with an option of a fine of ₦50,000.

The Judge also ordered that the N897,900 recovered from her be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

 


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال