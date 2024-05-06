Comedian Alibaba, Wife Dedicate Birth Of Their Triplet In Lagos ( Pictures)

Popular comedians like AY Makun, Seyi Law, and MC Lively were among the personalities who attended the dedication ceremony of Atunyota Akpobome, also known as Ali Baba’s triplets.

The event, which took place on Sunday in Lagos, brought together Ali Baba’s friends, family, and professional acquaintances.

The dedication started with a church service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Christ The Lord Central Parish in Lekki.





The service was followed by a reception at an event centre on Hakeem Dickson Street in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Ali Baba had on April 1 announced that his wife,

Mary was delivered a set of triplets.

Many, however, did not believe the information which they tagged April Fools’ message.

Punch



