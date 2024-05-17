CKNNews Publisher's Daughter Bags Masters Degree From Canadian University ( Pictures)

 Few years after bagging a first class degree in Computer Science from a Nigerian University, Yadirichi Nwandu, the daughter of Nigeria's foremost journalist Chris Kehinde Nwandu , Publisher of CKN News has bagged a Master's Degree in Computer Science from University of New Brunswick in Canada

The event took place at the 195th graduation ceremony of the University held at Fredericton on Thursday 16th May 2024

On ground to rejoice with the graduand were her relatives and friends 

It will be recalled that Yadirichi at 19 graduated from Bowen University, Osun State in 2021 with a first class in Computer Science 

Her academic feat earned her several admission from many universities in Nigeria, UK , USA and Canada but settled for University of New Brunswick 

Asked how she felt during the geaduation , she said it was a dream come through for her and she squares for her new challenges in life 

An elated father , Chris Kehinde Nwandu thanked God for the grace for her daughter's outstanding academic performance 

