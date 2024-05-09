Brickhall School Abuja Closed For One Week Over Death Of four-year-Old Boy





The Brickhall School, Abuja, yesterday announced that it has decided to mourn the memory of its late four-year-old pupil, Miguel Ovoke, by shutting down for one week.

It also explained the circumstances surrounding the death of the pupil on April 24, 2024.

There have been controversies trailing the death of the school boy, as the parents have since been protesting the death of their beloved son, alleging cover-up and calling for justice.

Authorities are already investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the school pupil including the House of Representatives, which has resolved to probe the circumstances surrounding the death.

In its first official response since the ugly development, Brickhall explained that Master Miguel Ovoke, died after he choked on a piece of meat in the home-packaged meal he ate during school hours.

The school stated: “It is with profound sorrow and deepest sympathy that we at Brickhall School, management and the Parents Teacher’s Forum, express our heartfelt condolences to the family of our dearly beloved pupil, Miguel Ovoke.

“We are devastated to report that Miguel tragically passed away on April 24, 2024, following a sad incident where he choked on a piece of meat offal from his meal brought from home, despite the immediate and expert care provided by our dedicated staff and certified school nurse.





“In response to this heart-wrenching event, we convened an urgent meeting with our school community on the day of the incident.

“Out of respect for Miguel’s memory and to honor his bright spirit, we suspended classes for over a week, allowing our community time to mourn and reflect on this profound loss.

“We have cooperated fully with the relevant authorities to ensure a thorough and compassionate resolution for everyone affected, especially Miguel’s grieving family.

“The leadership of both the school and the Parents Teacher’s Forum has personally visited Miguel’s family to offer our support and condolences during this indescribably difficult time. We stand with them in their grief and extend our support to all who loved Miguel—his friends, classmates, and our entire community.

“As our school resumes, particularly for students preparing for their Senior and Junior School Certificate examinations, we reaffirm our commitment to the well-being and education of all our students.





“We have continued to work closely with medical professionals, law enforcement, and Miguel’s family to clarify the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.”

Reps to probe death

In a motion of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Etche/Omuma federal constituency, Rivers State, Kelechi Nwogu, the House said the death of Miguel was having a “traumatic effect,” on his family and classmates.

The lawmaker noted that if not addressed, the incident would paint a negative image of Nigeria in the comity of civilised nations.

Following the adoption of the motion, the House resolved to constitute a special ad-hoc committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the untimely death of the young Miguel Ovoke within four weeks and report back for further legislative action.

The House also observed a minute’s silence in honour of the dead.