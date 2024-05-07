Seven Travellers Kidnapped On Rivers Waterways

No fewer than seven travellers have been reportedly abducted along the Onne waterways in Rivers State.

It was gathered that gunmen struck on Monday when the travelers were onboard the boat heading for Port Harcourt. 

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Grace Iringe-Koko said 20 passengers were onboard the boat.

She said: “Yes the O.C Marine informed me that a boat carrying 20 passengers from Bonny to Onne was intercepted by daredevil sea pirates along the Onne River where they were robbed before 7 of them were abducted and taken to an unknown destination”

