Breaking : President Tinubu Expected Back In Abuja On Wednesday

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

President Bola Tinubu will return to Nigeria after his trip to Europe, the presidency confirmed on Tuesday.

Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, has confirmed that the Nigerian President is currently in Europe.

Onanuga also confirmed in a post on Tuesday that President Tinubu will return to Nigeria tomorrow, Wednesday, 8th May.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe,” Onanuga wrote on the X platform.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe. pic.twitter.com/WEeIglAsWc

— Bayo Onanuga (@aonanuga1956) May 7, 2024

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال