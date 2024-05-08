Breaking : President Tinubu Expected Back In Abuja On Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu will return to Nigeria after his trip to Europe, the presidency confirmed on Tuesday.

Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, has confirmed that the Nigerian President is currently in Europe.

Onanuga also confirmed in a post on Tuesday that President Tinubu will return to Nigeria tomorrow, Wednesday, 8th May.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe,” Onanuga wrote on the X platform.

