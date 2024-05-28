Breaking : Bayo Onanuga Lied , I Won't Be Addressing NASS..Tinubu

 President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has denied a statement issued by his Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga which indicated his addressing a full session of the National Assembly on Wednesday

Tinubu in this counter statement by his spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said Mr Onanuga's statement is false

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE 

IN COMMEMORATION OF MAY 29 AND THE FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF THE PRESIDENT TINUBU ADMINISTRATION 

In furtherance of his commitment to delivering good governance, President Bola Tinubu has embarked on the inauguration of strategic projects across the country.

More transformative projects will be inaugurated by President Tinubu’s administration for the benefit of all Nigerians.

In view of public commentary concerning the President delivering a speech before a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly tomorrow, May 29, 2024, it is important to state that this information is false and unauthorized as the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale 

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

May 28, 2024


This was Bayo Onanuga's initial press statement 


STATE HOUSE PRESS STATEMENT 


PRESIDENT TINUBU TO ADDRESS JOINT SITTING OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TOMORROW 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not make  a  broadcast to the nation on Wednesday to celebrate his first anniversary as the leader of Nigeria.

Instead, the President will address a joint session of the National Assembly, which has lined up a programme to commemorate 25 years of the nation's democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels. 

President Tinubu’s speech  will dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria's democracy since the military ceded power in 1999.

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, former speaker of the House of Representatives and now President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila are all lined up to address the parliament. 

Also lined up to speak is the former military ruler, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who handed over power to civilian administration in 1999.

At the end of the speeches,  President Tinubu will commission the National Assembly Library and  Resource Center, now to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building. 

Bayo Onanuga 

Special Adviser on Information & Strategy 

28 May, 2024




