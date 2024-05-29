Breaking: National Assembly Members Sing Old National Anthem As Tinubu Signs It Into Law ( See Full Lyrics)

Members of the joint session of the National Assembly sang the old national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’ for the first time at the marking the Silver Jubilee of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.

The singing commenced after the President signed the National Anthem bill 2024 into law, and spoke to the members of the National Assembly.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had previously passed the legislation to replace the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” at separate sittings.





Here Are The Stanza Of Nigeria We Hail Thee:





Nigeria, we hail thee,

Our own dear native land,

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood, we stand,

Nigerians all, and proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.





Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign,

In peace or battle honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.





O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.



