Breaking: Lagos Court Convicts Cosmetic Surgeon Over Female Client’s Death

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State has convicted a medical doctor and founder of MedContour Services Ltd., Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju, who conducted a failed plastic surgery that resulted in the death of one Nneka Onwuzuligbo in 2020.

A former Director-General of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Babatunde Irukera, disclosed this on X, on Friday, May 17.

In his tweet, Irukera, tweeting as #TundeIrukera, wrote: “Today is a day of pride for me that I personally prosecuted Anu Adepoju and her medical practice. Though I’ve left, the case has ended in a conviction strengthening the accountability framework for all in society, professionals or otherwise. This is how society should work and grow.

“Dr. Anu Adepoju and her medical practice convicted in all 5 counts charged by FCCPC. The wheel of justice may grind slowly, but we must see it through. What we need are enforced with audacity and the will to prosecute competently and diligently. Good day for consumers of professional services.”

In 2020, the FCCPC arraigned Adepoju on five counts pressed against her before Justice Mohammed Liman.

The FCCPC accused the cosmetic surgeon of shunning summons by the agency to appear and produce a certain document

