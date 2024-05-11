Breaking : Gunmen Kill FRSC Officer, Injure Two Others In Enugu ( Pictures)

 Report reaching CKNNews has it that a Road Safety officer was today shot dead in Enugu State 

According to information gathered by our source, the gunmen attacked the patrol team of RS9.15 Obollo Afor Unit Command at about 5pm on Saturday along the Obollo Afor - Enugu expressway 

It was gathered that an ash coloured GLK Mercedes Benz stormed the patrol vacinity and opened fire on the patrol team members. 

Three FRSC officers were shot in the process.

 Two on the legs while the driver who was seated  in the patrol  vehicle was shot on head and he died instantly.

The other two officers have been taken to general hospital while the dead officer has been deposited at the morgue while investigation is ongoing 

Attached are the pictures.






