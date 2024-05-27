Breaking : FG Suspends Controversial Nigeria Air Project

The Federal Government has suspended the Air Nigeria project indefinitely.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo announced this at the Ministerial briefing to mark the first year of the Tinubu administration.

According to CKNNews, the airline was never a Nigerian airline but an attempt to use a foreign airline to pose as a Nigerian national airline.

Nigeria Air was unveiled at the Farnborough Air Show in England on 18 July, 2018.

The project was initially suspended two months after it was announced as critics raised concerns over its relevance and sustainability.

The proposed airline was expected to gulp $8.8 million in preliminary cost and $300 million as take-off cost.

The idea of Nigeria Air was raised many years after Nigeria’s defunct carrier, Nigeria Airways, collapsed due to corruption and poor management. 

