Breaking : Court Bars 25 Rivers APC House Members From Parading ( Themselves) As Rivers Lawmakers

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has barred the Speaker of the state Assembly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, and the other 24 lawmakers from parading as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Justice Charles N. Wali gave this order in a case in suit number PHC/1512/CS/2024, filled by Victor Oko Jumbo (Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly) Sokari Goodboy, Orubienimigha Timothy, members of the Assembly.

The suit is against Martin Amaewhule and 24 others, the Governor of Rivers State, the Attorney General of the state, and the Chief Judge of the state.

Wali, following the motion ex parte, and after hearing from Sammie A. Somiari, SAN with B. N. Owunabo, Esq, and others for the claimants/applicants, entered that Amaewhule should stop acting as lawmakers.

Recall that Amaewhule and the other 24 of his colleagues had defected from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, on which they were elected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Wali also ordered that Rivers government stop dealing with the said lawmakers as their seats have remained vacant after they defected from the PDP that produced them.

The order

The order read: “An Order of interim injunction is granted restraining the 1st to 25th Defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of Rivers State House of Assembly and/or meeting/sitting at the auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at off Aba Road, Port Harcourt, or any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“An order of interim injunction is, hereby, made restraining the 26th to 28th Defendants from dealing with, interfacing, accepting any resolutions, bills and/or howsoever interacting with the 1st to 25th Defendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant with effect from 13th December, 2023 pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“It is further Ordered that this Order, the Motion on Notice and the writ and other processes, in this case, be served on the 1st to 25th defendants/respondents within seven (7) days from date by substituted means to wit: by pasting at the entrance gate of the Rivers State House of Assembly Legislative Quarters, Off Aba Road, Port Harcourt and for such service to be deemed good and proper.”

The court adjourned the Rivers lawmakers case till May 29 for Motion on Notice.



