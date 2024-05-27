Akwa Ibom Monarch Kidnapped From Palace

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the paramount ruler of Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom state, HRM Ogwong Okon A. Abang.

The monarch was reportedly abducted in his palace at Ebughu at about 9pm Saturday.

Recall that doctors in the state have suspended services over the kidnap of their colleague, Dr John Robbin Esu, who is still being held by his abductors.

Similar to the kidnapping of Dr. Esu in Oron LGA, the abduction of the Paramount Ruler of Mbo, another area within the Oron nation, raises further concerns about the collapsed security infrastructure.

This has made the Oron nation increasingly vulnerable to criminal activities in recent times.

The Police Command in the State have not issued any statement on the incident as at the time of going to press



