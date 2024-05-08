Actress Mercy Johnson Is Not A Witch, Not In Same Boat With Jnr Pope..AGN

byCKN NEWS -
 The Actors Guild of Nigeria has reacted to the insinuations being peddled online that superstar Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is a witch 

The Guild in a statement issued by its National Secretary Abubakar Yakub in Lagos stated that the alleged confession by an aide of the actress that she was in the ill fated boat that took the life of actor Junior Pope and four others.

Social media has been awashed with tales of how Mercy Johnson mysteriously disappeared from the boat conveying those that lost their lives in the mishap


It asked Nigerians to ignore the stories being peddled that she is a witch 

It urges Bloggers to be mindful of their posts and comments on social media 

