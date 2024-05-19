Abuja Based Medical Doctor Declared Missing Found Dead

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

 An Abuja based medical doctor Dr Japheth Nuhu Pata is dead 

Dr Pata was declared missing recently after all attempts to reach him by his family failed 

Ms Bolanle Olatunde had posted this message on her Facebook page on May 11th 2024 on the matter 

" Dr Japheth Nuhu Pata DVM(UDUS) is missing.

 He was last seen on Monday the 6th of May 2024. 

He was said to have taken a Bolt ride from Kagani to Jabi (Abuja) around 9pm and that was the last time anyone heard from him. 

Please if you have any useful information about his whereabout, kindly contact 08163518882. Please help repost especially if you are in Abuja and its environs. 

God bless you as you do so. Amen " 

But her follow up post on Sunday had it that the medical doctor has been murdered

The circumstances of his death was not revealed 

The FCT Police is yet to react to the latest information, it is not known if any arrest has been made

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال