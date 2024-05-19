Abuja Based Medical Doctor Declared Missing Found Dead

An Abuja based medical doctor Dr Japheth Nuhu Pata is dead

Dr Pata was declared missing recently after all attempts to reach him by his family failed

Ms Bolanle Olatunde had posted this message on her Facebook page on May 11th 2024 on the matter

" Dr Japheth Nuhu Pata DVM(UDUS) is missing.

He was last seen on Monday the 6th of May 2024.

He was said to have taken a Bolt ride from Kagani to Jabi (Abuja) around 9pm and that was the last time anyone heard from him.

Please if you have any useful information about his whereabout, kindly contact 08163518882. Please help repost especially if you are in Abuja and its environs.

God bless you as you do so. Amen "

But her follow up post on Sunday had it that the medical doctor has been murdered

The circumstances of his death was not revealed

The FCT Police is yet to react to the latest information, it is not known if any arrest has been made