Wike Returns Late Dokpesi’s Abuja Property To Children

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that despite his political rift with the late Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of AIT station, he ensured the return of Dokpesi’s property to his children.

The minster Stated this during an interview with several television channels in Abuja.

Wike clarified that his disagreement with the deceased media figure did not prompt him to withhold assets rightfully belonging to Dokpesi’s family.

“The founder of AIT, the late Dolpesi, you know, was not on good terms politically before he died. But two to three nights ago, his Children came to me,” he said.

“And I said look, even though your dad and I were not good politically. I cannot allow this to happen to you people.

“I called the director of land, called the ES FCDA, called the Director, Urban and Rural planning and said let me go and visit the place. That was on Thursday. [I saw] houses on top while they were blasting the rock.

“I said, “What is this? Director, you people allocated this rock to people? I said, something must be wrong with you people. Go and get me a memo, I’m going to sign it now.

“And I cancelled that [allocation], this is wickedness. [I told Dokpesi’s children], bring your papers, because what is wrong is wrong.

“The children were shocked. Why do I have to, you’ve seen what is wrong but simply because you don’t have a good relationship you visit the sin of parents on the children.

“Everybody knows my position that politically I wasn’t in a good relationship with their father. But is that why I should continue when the man in question is not alive?

“I said, ‘take back your property. I told them, go and withdraw the matter from court. I can’t be here and watch such things happen.’

While Dokpesi backed the presidential ticket of Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general elections, Wike contested the PDP primary election and went on to work against the party when he failed to grab the ticket.