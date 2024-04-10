We Regret Voting Tinubu ... Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed regrets that the region voted for President Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Of the three leading candidates in the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled the highest votes from the region.

In an interview with Guardian on Tuesday, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, spokesman of the forum, said going forward, the region will prioritize unity and consensus in selecting a candidate for the highest office in the land.

Quizzed on the recent visit and donations by Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, to communities in northern states, Suleiman said the region would prioritize someone who is seen as more inclusive, less controversial, and more aligned with the interests of all regions of the country.

