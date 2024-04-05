Troops Bust Kidnappers’ Den Apprehend Three Suspects, Rescue Victim In Taraba

The troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army in a swift and successful operation, have demolished a kidnappers’ den, rescued a victim, and apprehended three suspected kidnappers in Taraba State.

The operation, which took place in Kofa Adamu village of Takum Local Government Area, resulted in the safe release of a victim held captive by the criminals.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the activities and hideout of suspected kidnappers who abducted Mr. Hussein Adamu on March 26, 2024, in Kofa Adamu village and demanded a ransom of 2 million Naira, troops from the 93 Battalion/Sub-Sect 3A OPWS swiftly moved in and cordoned off the area and eventually rescued the victim.

Furthermore, three suspected kidnappers involved in the abduction were arrested during the operation.

Authorities within the army say the rescued victims are currently receiving medical attention at a secured facility, while the apprehended suspects are in military custody undergoing interrogation.

The Commander 6 Brigade/Setor 3 OPWS, Brigadier General KC Uwa commended the troops for their proactive response and urged the public to continue supporting the military by providing timely and credible information on any suspicious movements or activities of criminals within the state.