T Y Danjuma Blasts Tinubu Over Insecurity

A former Chief of Defence Staff Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma has blasted the administration of President Bola Tinubu over the ever rising rate of insecurity in the country. 

Danjuma, a respected elder statesman, gave his opinion on Friday while attending the annual Nwonyo Fishing and Cultural Festival in Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba State. 

He said that Nigeria will be isolated because of the rampant killing of people. His argument is that investors and tourists would avoid the country as a result of insecurity. 

Danjuma said, “No person or group of persons will want to come to our state or country if we continue to kill and butcher ourselves.”

He added that “Those in position of authority must work hard  to make the country safe for all Nigerians including foreigners before we could attract more and more investors into the country.

 “If we continue to make our roads unsafe for people to move around, our dreams of making Nwonyo fishing and cultural festival an international festival, can not be achieved.

“It is sad that Nigeria as a nation has become a laughing stock following the security challenges.

“As the country is currently, we are a disgrace to the whole world and therefore  we must redeem our image and put our house in order because right now we have become a laughing stock to the whole world.”

