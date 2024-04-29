Suspected Delta Kidnapper Killed, Victims Rescued

The Delta State Police Command says it has killed a suspected kidnapper, recovered one AK-47 rifle and rescued victims in the Orogun area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

He said, “On Friday, April 26, 2024, the command received an intelligence report that some suspected kidnappers were hibernating in Okuno, Orogun, where they were hiding alongside some kidnapped victims.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, directed the DPO Abraka Division, SP Fabian Ayameh, to lead police operatives to their hideout.

“The DPO swiftly mobilised police operatives alongside members of the Abraka vigilante, and hunters stormed the bush, and engaged the suspected kidnappers in a fierce gun duel during which one of the suspects sustained serious gunshot injuries while others escaped.”

Edafe stated that the injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

He said two kidnapped victims (name withheld) were rescued unhurt and had been reunited with their families while a manhunt for the other fleeing suspects had begun in earnest.

He said the items included one AK-47 rifle and 11 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered.

In another development, Edafe, 38-year-old Orji Timothy and 45-year-old Anthony Odumegwu have been arrested by the command for being in possession of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, arms and an attempt to steal a motorcycle respectively.