Soldiers Allegedly Beat Hotel Manager To Death In Abia

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

According to SaharaReporters, some personnel of the Nigerian Army have allegedly killed one of the managers of Hotel Royal Damgrete, Umuahia, Abia State, where a Nigerian Air Force cadet reportedly drowned in the swimming pool. 

The manager identified as Achimugu James Etubi was reportedly beaten to death by the soldiers on Friday morning at the military barracks.

The NAF Tarmac Four cadet, simply identified as CDT Chidiebere, had reportedly died on Tuesday in the swimming pool.

Following the incident, the Nigerian Army led by one Major Inuwa - who was reportedly investigating the unfortunate incident - ordered soldiers to the hotel swimming pool to beat four hotel staff that were invited for interrogation. In the process, Etubi died.

SR

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال