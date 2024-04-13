Soldiers Allegedly Beat Hotel Manager To Death In Abia

According to SaharaReporters, some personnel of the Nigerian Army have allegedly killed one of the managers of Hotel Royal Damgrete, Umuahia, Abia State, where a Nigerian Air Force cadet reportedly drowned in the swimming pool.

The manager identified as Achimugu James Etubi was reportedly beaten to death by the soldiers on Friday morning at the military barracks.

The NAF Tarmac Four cadet, simply identified as CDT Chidiebere, had reportedly died on Tuesday in the swimming pool.

Following the incident, the Nigerian Army led by one Major Inuwa - who was reportedly investigating the unfortunate incident - ordered soldiers to the hotel swimming pool to beat four hotel staff that were invited for interrogation. In the process, Etubi died.

