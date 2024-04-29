Rivers State Police Command Arrests Sixteen Persons In Connection With The Murder Of Female Officer





The Rivers State Police Command announces the arrest of sixteen persons in connection with the tragic death of Inspector Christiana Erekere, who was murdered in the line of duty on April 25, 2024, at approximately 4 pm.

According to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred when a group of individuals traveling in a Lexus salon car was stopped for routine checks at the checkpoint in front of Taabaa Police Station.

However, the occupants became agitated and proceeded to barricade the road, obstructing the movement of other vehicles. After completing the necessary checks, the police officers requested that the individuals leave the scene. Unfortunately, they refused, alleging that Inspector Erekere had recorded a video of their disruptive behavior using her mobile phone.

In their attempt to seize Inspector5 Erekere's phone forcefully, they launched a violent attack against her, striking her with stones. The severity of the assault caused Inspector Erekere to lose consciousness, and she was immediately transported to Nnadum Hospital in Bori. Regrettably, she succumbed to the injuries sustained during the attack.

The Rivers State Police Command has initiated a thorough investigation into this abhorrent incident, and all individuals involved will be apprehended and brought to justice. The Command extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased colleague during this difficult time.

Inspector Erekere's remains have been transferred to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

The Rivers State Police Command deeply regrets this unfortunate incident and reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are swiftly apprehended and held accountable for their actions.