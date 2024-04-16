Rivers State CP Tunji Disu Bags CP Of The Year At Nigeria Police Awards ( See Full List Of Winners )

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Olatunji Disu, has been awarded the Commissioner of Police of the Year at the maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation ceremony held on Monday in Abuja.



Disu was awarded alongside 15 other outstanding police officers based on the recommendations of the Nigeria Police Force Awards Committee headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Bala Ciroma.



The Special Guest of Honour, President Bola Tinubu, was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima.



Also present at the ceremony were the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun; the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lit-Gen. Taoreeh Lagbaja; among others.



The maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations ceremony was held in conjunction with a private entity and stakeholder in the Nigerian security community, Lenders Consult International, to appreciate exemplary police officers.



Speaking at the event, Egbetokun noted that the award has demonstrated the meritorious but guiding principles that should shape the daily actions and decisions of police officers.



Egbetokun said, “Similarly, recognition will be given to discipline officers who diligently carried out investigations and prosecutions.



“Their efforts have brought offenders to justice, delivered closure to victims and reinforced the rule of law, transforming justice from a mere concept into a tangible reality for all.



“It’ll also be presented in 16 distinct categories, including crime posting side by client, community, policy, investigation, gallantry and integrity, communicating with the force.”

The IG noted that the Force “remains vigilant in sanctioning those who have acted unprofessionally or in violation of the code of conduct in the course of their duties.



“The Awards Night serves not only as a platform for celebration but also as a reminder of the importance of accountability and responsibility within law enforcement.”

See the full list of the award winners below:



1. CSP Odeyeyiwa Oladimeji – Crime Buster of the Year

2. Grade III Alabi Kayode – Traffic Warden of the Year

3. Corporal Abbey Yetunde – Police Sportsman of the Year

4. CP Muhammed Gumei – Community Policing Advocate of the Year

5. SP Haruna Abdullahi (Kano State PPRO) – Police Public Relations Officer of the Year

6. ACP Dere Olalekan (Medical Officer, Ondo State Command) – Police Medical Personnel of the Year

7. ASP Nnamdi Egbunike – Cyber Crime Buster of the Year

8. SP Kasumu Oluropo – Investigator of the Year

9. Inspector Onyia Everistus (State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu Command) – Detective of the Year

10. Patrol Team from 40 PMF (Taraba Command) – Patrol Team of the Year



11. CSP Shaba Aliyu – Divisional Police Officer of the Year

12 ACP Muhammad Musa – Area Commander of the Year



13. ASP Madaki Emmanuel – Police Legal Officer of the Year

14. SP Elaigwu Augustine (Commander, Counter-Insurgency/Joint Operation FOB, Aguata Anambra Command) – Award For Gallantry

15. SP Idris Ibrahim, SP Okoi Iferi (Counter Intelligence Unit) – Award For Integrity



16. CP Olatunji Disu – Commissioner of Police of the Year