Rivers CP Tunji Disu Visits 94-year-old Pioneer Female Officer

In a great moment of recognition, Commissioner of Police for Rivers State, Tunji Disu, alongside his management team, visited 94-year-old retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dame Stella Obuoforibo Okuyiga, at her residence.

Dame Okuyiga, who served as one of the pioneering female officers in the Nigeria Police Force since 1955, received the esteemed guests with gratitude.

CP Disu, in his address, lauded Dame Okuyiga for her exemplary service and hailed her as a role model for current and future police officers. He emphasized the significance of honoring her dedication and contributions to law enforcement.

Expressing her appreciation, Dame Okuyiga commended CP Disu for being the first Commissioner of Police to extend such a courtesy visit to her. She also offered heartfelt prayers for the safety and success of CP Disu and his officers, expressing confidence that none of them would perish in the line of duty.

Dame Okuyiga's distinguished career, spanning over three decades, stands as a testament to her commitment to duty and service to the nation. Her pioneering role as one of the first female officers in the Nigeria Police Force serves as an inspiration to women in law enforcement across the country.

The visit symbolizes the enduring bond between past and present members of the police force, highlighting the importance of recognizing and honoring the contributions of trailblazers like Dame Stella Obuoforibo Okuyiga.