Police Arrests Two Robbers In Abuja , Recover Five Vehicles

The operatives of the FCT police command, on April 23, 2024, at about 3:00 PM, arrested two notorious robbery kingpins, Ibrahim Haliru'm' 45 years old (an ex-convict) of Kano State and Babangida Mohammed'm' 27 years old of Mararaba, Nasarawa State, in connection to a series of car thefts from unsuspecting residents in FCT and its environs.

The suspects, who have been on the wanted list of the command for the past few months, were trailed to and arrested with the aid of digital reconstruction intelligence in a hotel in Nasarawa while lavishing the proceeds of their crimes.

Exhibits such as five (5) vehicles, removed from where parked and myriads of items reasonably suspected to be charms were recovered from the suspects.

While urging residents to take all necessary steps in protecting their valusbles, the commissioner of police in FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, reaffirms his unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of life and property of the residents of FCT. He also calls on residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines in reporting suspicious activities through: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.

