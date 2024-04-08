Police Arrest Suspected Ritualists With Full Gallon Of Human Blood

The Kaduna State Police Command has apprehended a nine-man gang of suspected ritualists under the name of ‘, NBM, at a Cemetery in Dutsen Abba Ward with one full jerry can of human blood.

ASP Mansur Hussaini, Public Relations Officer of the Command, revealed that those arrested for alleged involvement in ritual activities are, Samson Ezekiel (32), Samuel Francis (27), Usman Nura (34), Gabriel Sheba (23), Haruna Sa’id (37), Bala Lukman (27) and Jabir Rilwan (37).

The PPRO explained, “A search was conducted on their vehicle, a Lexus sedan, with registration number RSH 712 CW, where two locally made pistols, one Beretta pistol, two jacket knives, two calabashes and a jerrycan, full of human blood were recovered.”

The suspected ritualists, comprising the new and old members, were apprehended while initiating the new members. The gang confessed to getting the human blood after slaughtering an aged man and disposing of his body along the Jaji military cantonment.

The suspects also confessed that the man’s vital body parts were dismembered but were taken away by another gang.