Police Arrest Suspected Ritualists With Full Gallon Of Human Blood

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Kaduna State Police Command has apprehended a nine-man gang of suspected ritualists under the name of ‘, NBM, at a Cemetery in Dutsen Abba Ward with one full jerry can of human blood.

ASP Mansur Hussaini, Public Relations Officer of the Command, revealed that those arrested for alleged involvement in ritual activities are, Samson Ezekiel (32), Samuel Francis (27), Usman Nura (34), Gabriel Sheba (23), Haruna Sa’id (37), Bala Lukman (27) and Jabir Rilwan (37).

The PPRO explained, “A search was conducted on their vehicle, a Lexus sedan, with registration number RSH 712 CW, where two locally made pistols, one Beretta pistol, two jacket knives, two calabashes and a jerrycan, full of human blood were recovered.”

The suspected ritualists, comprising the new and old members, were apprehended while initiating the new members. The gang confessed to getting the human blood after slaughtering an aged man and disposing of his body along the Jaji military cantonment.

The suspects also confessed that the man’s vital body parts were dismembered but were taken away by another gang.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال