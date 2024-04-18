Police Apologises Over Alleged Arrest Of Dj Switch





The Lagos State Police Command has tendered a public apology for a mix-up following the alleged arrest of a popular Nigerian disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, aka DJ Switch.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made the apology via his X handle Thursday, stating that the arrested DJ was “DJ Commissioner Wysei, not DJ Switch.”

Hundeyin wrote, “There is a mixup from our end. The arrested person is DJ Commissioner Wysei, not DJ Switch.

“Apologies for all the inconveniences to a few media outfits like Linda Ikeji, BBC and TVC that I gave confirmation this morning.

“Apologies to DJ Switch too.”

