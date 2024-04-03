Picture Of The Day : Gov Umo Eno @ Ekerete Udoh's Birthday Celebration

The Chief Press Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Ekerete Udoh on Tuesday 2nd April 2024 celebrated his birthday

On hand to rejoice with him on the occassion was his boss Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State

Ekerete, a highly cerebral and veteran journalist was all smiles as friends and colleagues gathered to wish him well

He is the longest serving Chief Press Secretary in the State having served for eight in same capacity with former Governor Udom Emmanuel

Married to elegant Inyene Udoh and blessed with children, Ekerete is a Lagos boy through and through

He highly respected by his friends and colleagues because of the professionalism and dexterity he brings to the job



