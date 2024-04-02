PDP Urges Rivers Assembly To Allow Fubara Perform His Duties





The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the 27 lawmakers who defected from the PDP to the APC to stop disturbing the peace of the state and allow Governor Siminalayi Fubara to concentrate on delivering the dividends of his mandate to the people.

The State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Tambari Sydney-Gbara, in a press statement issued on Monday, urged the lawmakers, who he said defected from PDP to APC, to first address their legal status as their legitimacy was subject to litigation.

Recall that the 27 lawmakers led by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, recently issued a fresh impeachment threat against the governor over the continued crisis between a former Governor of the state and now FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and Governor Fubara.

Referring to them as ingrates who took the mandate of PDP to the APC without consulting their constituents, Sydney-Gbara said the 27 lawmakers had continued to enact retrogressive laws and made utterances that were inimical to the growth and development of the state.

He noted that while other Houses of Assembly were making laws for the growth and development of their states and supporting their state governments, the 27 lawmakers had resorted to acts of destabilisation and destruction.

He said, “The people elected them out of their goodwill, but they have let those constituents down by pursuing a selfish agenda that has further plunged the state into crisis.”