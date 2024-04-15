Pastor Eneche Finally Receives And Hosts Ms Vera Anyim

Pastor Paul Eneche of Dunamis Church on Monday hosted Ms Vera Anyim who was seen in a trending video

Ms Anyim was reprimanded by the General Overseer of Dunamis Church while giving a testimonial on her achievement graduating with a Law Degree during a Church Service

The action of Pastor Eneche has solicited so much condemnation on social media and across the world

This was her Post after the meeting

"I want to inform the whole world that I just had a warm meeting with my spiritual father and mother dr Paul Enenche and dr Becky Enenche.

I don't have any grudge against the church or them

I remain committed to serving God as a member of Dunamis church.

I am thankful for the concern of the public.

I have put the situation at my back and I have moved forward and I want everybody to do the same. Peace."