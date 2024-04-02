One Year After Being Commissioned, Over N36bn Ebonyi Intl Airport Yet To Start Operation

One year after the commissioning of the Ebonyi International airport, Local airlines have boycotted the airport due to its defective runway.





Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi had mapped out 13.7 Billion Naira to repair the airport which reportedly gulped 36 Billion Naira, barely six months after his predecessor, David Umahi commissioned the Airport.





Recall that in April 2023, the Ebonyi airport was launched with two inaugural flights of Air Peace aircraft touching down on the runway of the airport.





The epoch-making event was well attended by top federal and state government officials as well as dignitaries across the country.





However, a few months after the inauguration, reports had it that the Ebonyi airport runaway had developed problems.





The airport which has gulped over 40 Billion Naira of the state resources is yet to yield any revenue into the coffers of the state government which needs revenue to pursue its growth and development agenda.





Ebonyi State International Airport is an airport located in Onueke, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Nigeria, along the Abakaliki-Afikpo Expressway.





The airport is meant to service Ebonyi, Abia and Benue states.