Ondo APC Primary: Angry Mob Beats Up Health Commissioner

Banji Ajaka, Commissioner for Health in Ondo state, was on Saturday beaten by an angry mob during the governorship primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

it was learnt that Dr Ajaka, who was at Ugbo Ward 3, in the local council government, was accused of hiding result sheet of the exercise.

Witnesses confirmed the development in a chat, alleging that the mob were angry members of the APC opposing to the process leading to the exercise.

One of the witnesses, who pleaded not to be mentioned, revealed that trouble started when the opposing members demanded to see the result sheets for the primary.

“They (angry mob) demanded for the result sheet from the electoral officer but he turned on Ajaka, saying that the result is with him.

“So, they had to beat him in the place, which is even his hometown. People were seriously angry with the situation and it became rowdy.”

Confirming the incident, Dr Ajaka said he was molested because he was alleged of withheld the result sheets.

He noted that while trying to explain himself, the mob descended on him and gave him a serious beating.

