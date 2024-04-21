Ondo 2024: APC Declares Guber Primary Inconclusive

Following the late arrival of materials and personnel to 13 wards in Okitipupa council area of Ondo state, the All Progressive Congress governorship Primary Election Committee, has rescheduled the exercise for Sunday, April, 21.

Recall that the party, held the governorship primary election across the 203 wards in the state on Saturday, April 20.

16 governorship aspirants participated in the exercise, conducted by a seven member committee, headed by the Kogi state governor, Usman Ododo.

A statement issued by the chairman of the Ondo Primary Election Committee, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, in Akure, said that the primary in the council area was rescheduled following logistics reasons.

According to him “Having received reports of the primary election from the 203 Wards in the 18 Local Governments of Ondo State, the Primary election Committee has decided that election will be conducted in all the 13 Wards of Okitipupa Local Government with total validated registered members of 9,515.

According to him, this is because of validated reports that the exercise did not hold in the Local government due to late arrival of materials and personnel as a result of logistics challenges.

“Election in Okitipupa Local Government shall be conducted 12 noon on Sunday 21st April 2024.

Ododo added that “The final collation of the results will be done thereafter.