Nigerians In UAE Stranded Over Work Permit, Visa Ban

Members of the Nigerian community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have decried that the strained relationship between both countries is affecting their livelihoods.

Some of them living in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah told Daily Trust that because of the work permit ban slammed on Nigeria, many of them had lost their jobs; while others were being deprived of better job opportunities.

This, according to them, is in addition to various forms of discrimination facing them in their host country.

They are appealing to the federal government to urgently resolve the diplomatic row with the UAE.

Some analysts, who spoke on the matter advised them to return home, deploy their talents and develop Nigeria.

They also asked the federal and state governments to make Nigeria’s environments viable and conducive in order to reduce citizens’ desperation for greener pasture abroad.

This is just as the Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has assured that efforts towards resolving the issues had reached an advanced stage.

Since 2021, Nigeria and the UAE have been embroiled in a diplomatic spat over issues relating to flight allocations and travel bans.