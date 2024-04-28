My Assets Are Worth Over N20bn...Retiring Anambra Police Commissioner Boasts





The outgoing Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, says he is now going fully into business and he is ready to give Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, a run for his money.

Adeoye stated this on Saturday during his ceremonial pull out parade from the Nigeria Police Force at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Anambra State capital.

According to him, he had been at various police units and formations in Anambra state and performed very well, noting that during those years, he served many police commissioners who recorded outstanding performances.

He said that his long sevice to the state before becoming a commissioner made him a better commissioner, who was prepared for the position.

He also stated that he had been to various dangerous places without a scare to the glory of God.

“I have been through militancy in Niger Delta, Boko Haram in North East, fought IPOB militancy in the South East, and I’m glad that I’m alive today. Despite face-to-face gunfire and bombs we encountered, to the glory of God I did not have any scare on me.

“The opportunity of being made Commission of Police in Anambra State was my crowning glory of my career in the police. I came in prepared as the CP of the State,” he said.

Adeoye, while commending the Nigeria Police and Nigerians said he had also prepared himself for retirement days.

“I thank NPF for the opportunity to serve and Nigeria for investing in me through training at home and abroad. I have been privileged to be trained in Ghana, England, Israel, California and more.

“I have served abroad in the United Nations, and this career gave me opportunities for self development, and these have prepared me for retirement. It’s been a unique privilege serving Anambra.

“I’m proud of my men at Anambra State Police Command. You are gallant, heroic and never giving up. We didn’t achieve anything through individual efforts but with other sister agencies,” he stated.

He said that he founded Alpha Trust Investment Club (ATIC) Limited in 2018 and they started it with a modest sum of N54 million, but the investment was now worth over N20 billion.

He said the club currently has investments worth over N20billion, and that as he retired, he would go into business full time, ready to give Dangote a run for his money.

“That will be my full time business from Wednesday, May 1 when I fully disengage. We have been investing and now we want to go into full time business and we will in the next 10 years give Dangote a run for his money,” Adeoye said.

He also described Anambra State as a good place with good people, saying that he cannot say any evil against the state and the people.