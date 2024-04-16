Military Kills ISWAP Commanders, 30 Members In Fresh Operation

Troops of the Nigerian military attached to Operation Hadin Kai in the Northeast have neutralised more terrorists’ commanders and over 30 members wreaking havocs on innocent citizens in the Lake Chad region of Borno State.

It was learnt that the air component of the operation rained airstrikes on the adversaries following the terrorists’ refusal to surrender their weapon and ammunition to the military after a series of appeal by the authority and community leaders.

No fewer than 50 tough and hardened terrorists’ commanders have been taken out by the military across all the theatres of operations, particularly in the Northwest and Northeast in the last one year.

The military high command last month declared high-profiled terrorists’ commanders including Simon Ekpa, the notorious leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, wanted over their nefarious activities.

Reports have it that the senior terrorists’ commanders, who were killed during the operation that was carried out on Saturday, included Ali Dawud, Bakura Fallujah and Mallam Ari.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, who confirmed this to journalists in Abuja, explained that terrorists’ numerous vehicles, motorcycles and logistical assets were destroyed.