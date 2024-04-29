Many Feared Killed As Gunmen Attack Mourners In Enugu Community

Gunmen on Sunday night attacked mourners at Ugwuijoro village, Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing several persons and leaving many others injured.

Some of those killed were identified as Okeh Simon Ugwu Oruku; Okeh Chukwuebuka; Julius Ogbonna Odiegwu; and Gabriel Ugwor Ezea, among others.

A video which trended on social media on Monday morning showed a deserted community.

The voice in the video alarmed the invaders took the villagers by surprise and shot sporadically at the mourners.

Also tables and chairs were seen scattered in the compound where the mourners had converged, while lifeless villagers could equally be seen in a pool of blood.

Nimbo had come under a heavy attack in 2016, leading to the loss of many lives.

The gruesome incident at the time attracted a nationwide outrage and condemnation.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, is yet to respond to a message sent to his mobile by our correspondent on the latest attack as of the time of filing this report.