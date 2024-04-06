Lagos Govt Reportedly Gives Landmark CEO, Paul Onwuanibe 7 Days To Evacuate The Multi-billion Dollar Beach Resort

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Paul Onwuanibe, CEO of Landmark Beach Resorts, has appealed to the Lagos State Government (LASG) to consider rerouting only 1.5km of the 700km coastal highway currently under construction to avoid the destruction of the $200 million Landmark Resort.

The Landmark ecosystem accomodates over 80 businesses and annually hosts approximately 3 million visitors, including tourists and members of the diaspora.

Employing directly 4000 Nigerians and indirectly supporting 12,000 jobs, Landmark is a significant contributor to the local economy.

Onwuanibe revealed that he acquired the land in 2007, predating the plans for the coastal highway. However, he has been reportedly given a mere 7 days to evacuate the multi-billion dollar beach resort.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال