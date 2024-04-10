Kano Governor Reappoints Sacked Adviser Who Threatened Tribunal Judges

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reappointed Yusuf Shuaibu Imam, popularly known as Ogan Boye, to serve in his previous capacity as Special Adviser on Youth and Sports.

This decision comes alongside the appointment of eight other individuals to various positions, including three other Special Advisers, an Executive Secretary, a Director General, a Managing Director, and two Deputy Managing Directors.

Ogan Boye was previously sacked from his position along with a commissioner in the cabinet, following threats made to the Elections Petition Tribunal Judges in the State and concerns about peaceful coexistence in the State. However, the Commissioner has been renominated by the Governor and recently confirmed by the State Assembly for reappointment.

The spokesperson for the governor, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, emphasized that Imam’s appointment and that of the eight others he also announced take immediate effect and are part of the governor’s efforts to place more capable hands in positions to lead Kano State to greater heights.