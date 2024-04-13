Junior Pope : Gov Eno Visits , Directs Renovation Of Family House Of Late Nollywood Make Up Artiste

Living to his billing as the epitome of compassion, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on arrival from an official engagement in Abuja, this afternoon drove straight to the family compound of the late Nollywood make- up artist. Abigail Edith Frederick, in Ikot Udoma, Eket Local Government Area, where he consoled the bereaved family.

Showing deep emotions, Governor Eno, sat with the grieving family members and told them he feels their pain.

“This is deeply unfortunate, a young girl, 24 years old, who, finished her Youth Service just last year, and decided to pursue her passion.

“This is a reflection of our Arise spirit. It shows that our young people are willing to go out there, not begging, not waiting for handouts, but to pursue their passions.

“It is sad and unfortunate that her life ended the way it did.

“Once I was fully briefed, I decided to come here personally with the full complement of Government to console and encourage the family.

“You are not just the Governor when people are celebrating. In times and moments like this, you become the Mourner- in-Chief and give them hope.

“I trust the Holy Spirit will perfect the hope in their lives.





“Coming here means we care. You know Akwa Ibomites are like Americans. We don’t leave each other behind. Government will be with the family and support them.”

The Governor thereafter gave an automatic employment in the State Civil Service to the surviving elder sister of the deceased, and directed the SSA on Humanitarian Services, Umo Ekpo to renovate the family house and bring it to modern standards.

The Governor also assured of Government’s assistance to the two sisters of the bereaved who are undergraduates at the University of Uyo, said to be sponsored by the late Nollywood make- up artist.