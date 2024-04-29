Invictus Games : Prince Harry And Wife Meghan To Visits Nigeria In May

The Defence Headquarters ( DHQ) has expressed its honour and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Duchess, His Royal Highness Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024.

During their stay in the country, they will be meeting with Service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities. 

It could be recall that Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games an international multi- sporting events which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women.

It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation. The Invictus games has about 500 participants at the last outing and 21 nations in attendance, including Nigeria which made a head ways with gold and silver at it’s first outing last year.

The visit is to consolidate Nigeria strong hold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later years. The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru who was at Germany at last year’s event, has accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria.

