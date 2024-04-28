Identity Of Young Man Who Collapsed And Died While Driving In Lagos Revealed

A 42-year-old man, Gihan Mbelu, who was found unconscious in his C300 4Matic car on Friday, has died in the Victoria Garden City area of Lagos State.

Meanwhile the Lagos State Police Command has launched an investigation into the death of a 42-year-old man, Gihan Mbelu, said to be the chairman of the Victoria Garden City in the Lekki area of the state.

According to a post by one Deji Lambo, the financial adviser and venture capitalist was found unconscious in his C300 4Matic car around 10.10 am on Friday, April 26, 2024, around VGC.

He was rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

It was gathered that people decided to inspect his vehicle which had been running for hours at the spot where it was parked.

“Concerned by the discovery, some of the people in the area, upon close observation of the vehicle, found Mbelu in it,” the post read.

“While some people speculated that the 42-year-old man might be sleeping, some other persons, who were bent on ascertaining Mbelu’s true state, reportedly made frantic efforts to wake him up but it proved abortive.

“In a bid to rescue Mbelu, it was learnt that he was rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital where he was reportedly confirmed dead by one of the doctors on duty.

“Mbelu’s corpse was said to have been deposited in the hospital’s morgue. The case was also reported to the police for an investigation to commence to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Mbelu’s death.”

Until his death, Mbelu was married Eloho, a tech entrepreneur, former investment banker and private equity investor. They have two daughters.

Reacting to the post, the spokesperson of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident on Saturday, April 27, saying that investigation has commenced into the case.