I Was About To Be Executed As An Armed Robber Before God Saved Me..Gospel Singer Buchi

Nigerian Gospel musician, Buchi Atuonwu, has recalled how he was miraculously saved from firing squad execution.

In an interview with Channels TV, he revealed being slated for execution alongside others due to his involvement in vices

Buchi disclosed making a vow to serve God if spared, a promise that led to his miraculous rescue.

He said, “Coming from a peculiar background; a nightclub DJ and at the same time a university lecturer and transiting to the choir of churches, and having been involved in the campus confraternity, drug abuse, and youth violence, my music has to be somewhat different. Influenced by that background and also with an intention to make a change.

“So all those escapades led me to the stories that manured the kind of songs I put out; gun-running, violence. I recently published a book titled ‘My Weed And I.’ It talks about what weed could do to the mind of a growing child and indeed adults as well.

“At a point in my life, we were lined up for execution ( in what have interpreted as armed robbery ). The people who were to execute us were already kneeling before us ready to fire. I called out to a God that I did know, ‘If you save me, I will serve you.’ Since we don’t have all the time, let me just say that he saved me from that firing squad. And I devoted my life to serving him.”