I Am A Male ...Bobrisky Tells Lagos Judge Before Sentencing

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Friday sentenced controversial cross-dresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, to six months imprisonment without an option of fine for abusing the Naira.

The judge while sentencing the convict, said the judgment will be a deterrent to others that are found to be abusing and mutilating the Naira.

Prior to the sentence, the judge asked of his sex, and he quickly replied that he is a man.

The judge ruled that the jail-term commence from March 24, 2024, the day of his arrest.





It would be recall that the court had on April 5, convicted him after he pleaded guilty to the court counts charge of abusing the Naira currency made against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The judge consequently adjourned to last Thursday, for sentencing, but the day was declared as public holiday by the Federal government for the Eid-l-fitri celebration.

The charges against him read: “that you, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, on the 24th day of March,2024,at imax Circle Mall, Jakande, Lekki, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social event tampered with| tHe total sum of N400,000.00 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira) notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable ’ under section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

“That you, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, between July and August,2023 at Aja Junction, lkorodu, within the jurisdiction af this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social event tampered with the sum N50, 000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

“That you, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, sometimes in December, 2023 at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social event tampered with the sum N20,000.00 (Twenty Thousand Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

“That you, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, sometimes in 2022 at Event Hall, Oniru, Victory Island, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social event tampered with the sum N20, 000.00 (Twenty Thousand Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act,2007.”



