GPBN Associates And Nigerian Communication Commission To Forge Collaboration for Online Professionalism, Data Management and Curbing Fake News.

byCKN NEWS -
0



GBPN Associates, an Association made up of Bloggers , Influencers and Online Editors on Tuesday 15th April 2024 paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) in Abuja

The delegation was led by its President Chris Kehinde Nwandu 

Mr Nwandu in his speech ,informed the NCC Management led by the Director Public Affairs Mr Reuben Mouka that the purpose of the visit was to acquaint the NCC with GPBN Associates, an association aimed at enhancing and promoting professionalism among bloggers, online editors, and content creators. 

Highlighting the significance of the visit, Nwandu emphasized the association's intention to foster partnership and collaboration with the NCC in the area of data management and advocacy 

He also informed the Director about plans for the second annual lecture of the Association which will focuss on Data Application, Fake News, and Cyber Security.








In his response Mr. Reuben Mouka, Director of Public Affairs lauded the President's visit, noting its timeliness, particularly regarding data management issues.

He acknowledged the importance of the programs outlined by President Nwandu and expressed the NCC's willingness to collaborate on initiatives aimed at fostering professionalism and curbing misinformation within the digital space.

Mr. Nwandu was accompanied on the visit by Mr. Dotun Roy, Chairperson of the GPBN Associates Abuja chapter, and Mimi Atedze, former Vice President of the Guild.

In attendance was Dr Niyi Ibietan , Head Of Media Relations , NCC

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال