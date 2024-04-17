GPBN Associates And Nigerian Communication Commission To Forge Collaboration for Online Professionalism, Data Management and Curbing Fake News.





GBPN Associates, an Association made up of Bloggers , Influencers and Online Editors on Tuesday 15th April 2024 paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) in Abuja

The delegation was led by its President Chris Kehinde Nwandu

Mr Nwandu in his speech ,informed the NCC Management led by the Director Public Affairs Mr Reuben Mouka that the purpose of the visit was to acquaint the NCC with GPBN Associates, an association aimed at enhancing and promoting professionalism among bloggers, online editors, and content creators.

Highlighting the significance of the visit, Nwandu emphasized the association's intention to foster partnership and collaboration with the NCC in the area of data management and advocacy

He also informed the Director about plans for the second annual lecture of the Association which will focuss on Data Application, Fake News, and Cyber Security.









In his response Mr. Reuben Mouka, Director of Public Affairs lauded the President's visit, noting its timeliness, particularly regarding data management issues.

He acknowledged the importance of the programs outlined by President Nwandu and expressed the NCC's willingness to collaborate on initiatives aimed at fostering professionalism and curbing misinformation within the digital space.

Mr. Nwandu was accompanied on the visit by Mr. Dotun Roy, Chairperson of the GPBN Associates Abuja chapter, and Mimi Atedze, former Vice President of the Guild.

In attendance was Dr Niyi Ibietan , Head Of Media Relations , NCC