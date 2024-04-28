Gov. Aiyedatiwa’s Campaign Coordinator Assassinated In Ondo

Alaba Excel Abbey, one of the campaign coordinators of incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has been assassinated.

Mr Abbey, who served as a ward coordinator for the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organization Foot-Soldiers (LACO-SF), was killed at his home in Supare Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area

It was learnt that the deceased was the returning officer for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10 in the recently concluded primary of the governing party.

A younger brother to the deceased, Mr Samuel Abbey, who confirmed the sad development, revealed that the politician was shot at the front of his house.

Meanwhile, the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organization Foot-Soldiers (LACO-SF) has condemned the gruesome murder of Mr Abbey.

The group also called on the security agencies, most especially the police authorities to protect its members from such brutal attacks by assailants.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the campaign organisation, Kayode Fasua, said the late Abbey was actively involved in the campaign activities of Aiyedatiwa until his death.

The Director-General of LACO-FS in Akoko Southwest Local Government, David Ajobiewe, described the killing of Abbey as a big tragedy.

“Excel had been a resourceful coordinator for the Aiyedatiwa campaign organisation in Ward 10 of Supare and was never known to be violent and never had any history of a local or domestic dispute.

“We urge the police authorities to step up investigations into his gruesome murder and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book,” he said.

Confirming the incident in a telephone chat, Police Public Relations (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya said the state command had launched an investigation into the brutal killings.

“The state command is aware of the incident (killing) but investigation is ongoing to unravel all that happened,” she said.