FG Places Embattled Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello On Watchlist

 The Federal Government has placed the wanted ex-Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on a watch list.

This was made in a press statement issued by the Nigerian Immigration Service 


This is coming on the heel of an earlier statement issued by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission declaring the embattled politician wanted over corruption 

By the latest declaration the embattled former governor is now on the watchlist of all security  agencies including the NIA, DSS, police, EFCC, and Immigration.

