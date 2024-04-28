FG Begins Demolition of Landmark Beach For Lagos-Calabar Highway Project

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Saturday in Lagos, flagged off the demolition of a section of the Landmark Beach, the Mami Chula Beach Lifestyle, to give way to the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Mr Umahi began the demolition after he inspected kilometres 13, 16 and 20 to ensure the most economical and viable way to access the coastal roads without much damage.

He noted that the demolition was necessary since the landmark centre was on the federal government’s Right-of-way.

The minister stressed that several structures would be affected by the demolition, adding that compensation would be provided.

Mr Umahi said, “So with the utmost fear of God, gratitude to God Almighty and the commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in our infrastructural development agenda in particular, I wish to flag off this demolition.





”It’s in a right-of-way within the coastal corridor, which is the legitimate right-of-way of the federal government.





“Before the flag-off of the landmark’s demolition, I graciously increased the grace period by another seven days and yet another four days, and here we are because the project stopped because of a lack of demolition.”





The minister acknowledged that some people opposed the project and insisted it was necessary for economic development.





He assured those affected by the demolition that they would be adequately compensated and added that documentation would start between May 2 and 3.





Mr Umahi also assured that he would be available throughout the week to address any confirmation or payment issues related to the demolition.





Responding, the chief executive officer of Mami Chula Beach, Bolaji Ariyo, acknowledged the project’s necessity for development, even when it causes inconvenience for a small number of people.





