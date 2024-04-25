FCCPC Grills Abuja Chinese Supermarket Owners Over Discrimination Against Nigerians





Operatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), on Wednesday, quizzed owners of a Chinese supermarket in Abuja over alleged discriminatory practices against Nigerians.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Federal Government agency said, “Owners of the Abuja Chinese Supermarket facing allegations of discriminatory practices responded to our summons today to answer questions regarding the allegations. FCCPC operatives have conducted an inspection of the facility.”

The FCCPC had shut the Chinese supermarket on Monday over alleged discrimination against Nigerians. The Commission subsequently summoned the owners the supermarket for allegedly discriminating against Nigerians by restricting their entry.

The supermarket, located at the China General Chamber of Commerce along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road in the Federal Capital Territory, was said to exclusively permits individuals of Chinese origin to enter.

A viral video posted had showed an unidentified Abuja resident expressing discontent over the discriminatory policy.